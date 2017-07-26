Kansas driving deaths up; AAA offers teen tips

Two hundred and fifty-eight Kansans have died as a result of vehicle crashes in 2017, according to statistics compiled by the Kansas Department of Transportation. That’s about 1.3 deaths per day, which is up significantly from the past two years and the four year average.

“The numbers continue to escalate,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “They’re not going in the right direction. Obviously, we can’t undo those things, but we’d like to see them stop.”

AAA Kansas reminds us that teen drivers that are 16-17 years old are three times more likely than adults to be involved in a deadly crash and there are several factors that can result in teens ending up in accidents.

“Distraction is huge,” said Haugh. “I know we tend to go straight to the phones, but distractions can be other people in the car, any sort of other thing going on in the car other than focusing on the road. It’s also speed. You know, when we get a little bit more free with our ability, we tend to hit that gas pedal a little bit more than we should.”

Being buckled up also is vital. In 2015, 60 percent of teen drivers killed in a crash were not wearing a safety belt.

“That makes a big difference in your chances for staying in that car, should you be in a crash,” said Haugh. “It really increases your options of surviving that crash.”

AAA urges parents to talk to their teens about how to stay safe when driving. They can find out what topics to talk about at teendriving.aaa.com.