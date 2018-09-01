Kansas Jayhawks Drop Season Opener To Nicholls Colonels 26-23

The David Beaty era as coach of the Kansas Jayhawks has been tumultuous at best, an outright disaster at worst (and arguably most accurate), and Saturday night’s season opener cemented that once again. KU dropped its Week 1 game against Nicholls in overtime 26-23 at home, the team’s second loss to an FCS school in four years.

The Nicholls Colonels aren’t a pushover in their own right, coming into the season ranked 17th in the preseason FCS coaches poll. They came to play this weekend, gashing the Jayhawks on the ground and doing enough on defense to slam the door on the KU offense.

Kansas came out of the gates sputtering, going three and out on its first possession. That was followed up Nicholls coming out offensively with a strong first drive, picking up four first downs and eventually punching the ball in for the first points of the game with a 15-yard touchdown scamper by Dontrel Taylor.

Senior quarterback Peyton Bender would lead the Jayhawks on a bounce-back drive shortly thereafter. The team marched down the field 75 yards in 15 plays for the equalizing score, a pass from Bender to senior wide receiver Steven Sims Jr.

With a 7-7 score after the first quarter, KU came out firing again in the second. It couldn’t fully cash in, though, with a third-down deep ball to Sims dropped in the end zone. Senior kicker Gabriel Rui was able to give Kansas its first lead by booting a 54-yard field goal in.

The second quarter showed both signs of growth and stagnation from Beaty. On one hand, when sophomore backup quarterback Miles Kendrick entered the game he threw multiple passes, something that running quarterbacks haven’t always gotten to do in their sub packages under the fourth-year coach (like now-junior Carter Stanley a year ago). However, Beaty also called for a punt in a fourth down and one yard to go situation, the second time that happened in the first half.

Nicholls would eventually tie the game in the second quarter, capping a 69-yard drive with a field goal to even the score at 10. The score was set up largely due to a 55-yard pass from Nicholls’ Chase Fourcade to Damion Jeanpiere Jr.

Despite what felt like a solid first half, the numbers said otherwise for Kansas. At the break the Jayhawks were averaging just 4.8 yards per play, compared to 6.9 yards per play for the Colonels. KU had a chance to score with under a minute left and the ball in plus territory, but a pair of sacks and an incompletion led to a punt instead.

The third quarter was a slog for the Kansas offense, with multiple punts and little rhythm. Nicholls took advantage, taking the lead back on a 40-yard touchdown gallop by Kendall Bussey, giving the Colonels a seven-point advantage.

The fourth quarter started well for Kansas, with Nicholls botching a long snap, giving the Jayhawks two points on a safety. The symbolic dagger came on KU’s next drive, though, when Bender was hit and fumbled the ball away to the Colonels.

Bender did make one more big play, though, with under five minutes to go. He hit Kerr Johnson for a short touchdown to grab the lead back for the Jayhawks at 18-17. Sims would make his biggest contribution of the night on the point after try, executing a receiver pass for two points.

As was the case with the entire game, however, Kansas couldn’t put Nicholls away. The Colonels benefitted from a facemask against senior linebacker Joe Dineen and a few sizeable passes to set up a game-tying field goal, which they hit. Subsequently, the game went to overtime.

Rui knocked through his second field goal of the game in the first half of the overtime period to put KU back up 23-20. But Nicholls was resilient and the Kansas defense couldn’t make a late stop, eventually succumbing to a Fourcade rushing touchdown and a loss.

Despite a couple of solid drives it was a gruesome night for the Jayhawks offensively. Kansas averaged just 3.6 yards per play in the loss, and a mere 1.8 yards per rush on the ground. Nicholls found more success in the running game, with 187 yards gained on 50 carries.

The game itself wasn’t the only attraction on the opening weekend in Lawrence. Between the first and second quarters, the program held a ceremony for former KU cornerback and current Denver Broncos standout Chris Harris Jr. as he was inducted into the David Booth Memorial Stadium Ring of Honor.

Later in the second quarter, the Kansas 2008 Insight Bowl-winning team received recognition as well, with several players from that squad in attendance. Former coach Mark Mangino was not among the group at the game; he did appear at last year’s ceremony honoring the 2008 Orange Bowl team.

Next up for Kansas is the team’s first road game of the year next week, when the Jayhawks will visit the Central Michigan Chippewas. CMU lost at Kentucky 35-20 on Saturday.

Listen here to hear from Beaty and the Jayhawks after their opening-night loss:

Coach David Beaty

Center Alex Fontana

Quarterback Peyton Bender