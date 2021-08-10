Kansas Drug OD’s Rising

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says drug overdoses increased in Kansas in 2020.
Nationwide, between 2019 and 2020 there was a 30 percent increase in drug overdose fatalities.
Drug overdose fatalities increased in Kansas by 24 percent, from 393 in 2019 to 477 in 2020.
Of those 2020 numbers, 183 involved psychostimulants, such as methamphetamine, 161 involved synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, and 71 involved prescription opioids.
Fatal overdoses were significantly higher among males compared to females, with a roughly 64%/36% split.
Fatal overdoses were highest between 25 and 54 years of age, comprising 62% of all overdose deaths.