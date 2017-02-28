Kansas Drug Plant Cited for FDA Violations

A McPherson, Kansas plant was cited by the Food and Drug Administration for significant violations of current good manufacturing practices, according to a warning letter released by the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday.

The inspection of the Hospira unit owned by Pfizer referenced in the letter took place from May 16th to June 8th, 2016.

Specific violations cited in the letter include that cardboard was found in a vial of the injectable antibiotic vancomycin on December 31, 2015, and that the investigation was closed without a comprehensive evaluation of the extent of the contamination. Additional complaints of particulate matter in the same lot were filed in February and April of 2016.

The letter says, “The presence of multiple foreign particulates in your products is unacceptable. Extrinsic contaminants, such as cardboard, pose a significant risk to patients and indicate that your process for manufacturing sterile injectable products is out of control.”

The company recalled the lot in May of 2016.

Also cited were particulate matter complaints from September of 2015 regarding ketorolac tromethamine injection, a painkiller.

The FDA wants to know the scientific rationale for not conducting chemical analysis of the particulates found and what Hospira plans to do to prevent recurrence.

They also want to see updates on the plant’s corrective action and preventive action plan and evaluations of the nature and extent of particulates present in all distributed lots of sterile drug products that have had complaints and how they plan to correct the problem in any products that remain on the market.

In addition, the FDA cited the plant for manufacturing sterile injectables without defect limits for both semi-automated and fully automated in-process visual inspections. The company said they would look back at previous batches and switch back to previous limits, but did not say whether those changes would apply to both products manufactured under their label and those manufactured under contract for customers.

The plant was also cited for poor aseptic technique and poor personnel monitoring technique along with failing to quarantine materials that did not pass visual inspection and failure to establish laboratory controls to assure that components, drug product containers, closures, in-process materials, labeling and drug products conform to standards.

We attempted to contact Pfizer for comment on this story and have not received a response.