Kansas Drug Ring Run From Oklahoma Prison

The last two of 23 defendants charged in a drug trafficking ring in Kansas that was run from the Oklahoma State Penitentiary have been convicted, federal prosecutors say.
A federal jury convicted two Wichita men, Kevin Lewis, 58, and Travis Vontress, 45, on several conspiracy and drug-related charges the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.
Both men will be sentenced June 22nd.
Travis Knighten, 49, an inmate at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, used a cell phone at the prison to coordinate the drug distribution in Kansas, federal prosecutors say.
The U.S. attorney’s office said at the time charges were filed that Knighten was the brains behind a criminal organization that distributed methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine powder, crack cocaine, and marijuana in Wichita.
He is serving a 90-year sentence for killing a prison guard in 1993.
One other Oklahoma State Penitentiary inmate was involved.
The other defendants were all from Wichita, prosecutors said.