Kansas EcoDevo Wins Major Award

Mar 4, 2022 @ 7:21am

Kansas has won Site Selection Magazine’s 2021 Governor’s Cup for the state with the most economic development investment per capita in the country.

This is the first time in state history that Kansas has received this national economic development award.

Site Selection magazine’s Governor’s Cup award goes to the state with the most capital investment and the most economic development projects per capita.

In 2019, Kansas was ranked 20th out of all the 50 states for capital investment per capita, and in 2020 Kansas moved up to 10th.

Site Selection began awarding the Governor’s Cup 30 years ago to the state with the most qualified capital investments from the previous calendar year.

In 2012, Site Selection also began recognizing a state with the most qualified projects per capita, allowing for less-populated states with economic successes to also be recognized.

