Kansas economy appears to be improving, survey says

Kansas economy looks to be improving based on the numbers in the latest Mid-America Business Conditions Index.

“The number for Kansas was up dramatically from the regional low last month, which was below growth neutral,” said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss. “It’s now above growth neutral. I have to warn though, this is one month. I have to see some more numbers before I’m really confident the Kansas economy’s moving forward, though.”

Kansas Business Conditions Index was at a strong 63.4, up from 43.6 in September. This was pushed by new orders and sales, with strength in delivery lead time, employment and inventories, as well.

“Food processing, for example, looking good and also transportation equipment, which is a big sector for the Kansas

economy,” said Goss. “That would, of course, include aircraft and parts. That’s looking better. Construction was up for the month, so that’s looking good. All in all, again, though, I’d have to wait and see what happens next month before I’m confident this is a trend, because Kansas numbers have not been good for the past few months.”

It seems, however, that at this data point, a rising tide has lifted Kansas’ boat.

“The U.S. number that came out this morning was strong, about the same as our regional number,” said Goss. “The regional number was 58.8 for the region. The U.S. number was slightly below that at 58.7. Kansas number was above 60. That’s very good.”

Economic optimism in the region improved as well to a 63.8 from a 63.6. That means that in the opinion of the supply managers, the economy will grow over the next six months.