Kansas Economy Continues to Rebound
The employment numbers in Kansas continue to rebound, and the forecast for continued growth is positive.
Wichita State University’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research says that unemployment grew from 3.2 percent in the first quarter of 2020 to 12.6 percent in April 2020.
The rate declined the rest of the year, and reached 3.6 percent in the first quarter of 2021.
Employment is expected to continue to grow throughout the rest of 2021.
Growth is expected to be the fastest in the third quarter of the year, when vaccinations are projected to reach a high enough level that social distancing restrictions will likely further be relaxed.
The Kansas economy remains especially vulnerable to disruptions and downside risks during this recovery period due to tight supply chains, tight labor markets, and possibilities of additional lockdowns or distancing restrictions from virus mutations.