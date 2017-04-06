WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


58°F
Scattered Clouds
Feels Like 58°
Winds NW 16 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear60°
33°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear65°
50°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear77°
64°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy78°
54°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy64°
41°

Kansas education department faces delays in state testing

by on April 6, 2017 at 12:58 PM (25 mins ago)

School districts all over Kansas are experiencing delays in state assessment testing this week, forcing some to shut down the tests altogether.

Kansas State Department of Education spokeswoman Denise Kahler tells the Topeka Capital-Journal  that state education officials have been in contact with the Center for Educational Testing and Evaluation to determine the delays’ cause.

The center is a University of Kansas entity the education department contracts with to host the tests.

Kahler says she’s been told the issues are with the center’s information technology arm, the Kansas Interactive Testing Engine. The Testing Engine says the problem is with the servers, not the tests themselves.

The newspaper was unable to reach Testing Engine officials.

Annual state reading and math tests for third- through eighth-graders and 10th-graders is March 14 through April 28.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.