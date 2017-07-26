WIBW News Now!

Kansas employee pay raises lead to confusion, resentment

July 26, 2017

(AP) – A formula that Kansas lawmakers have used to determine which state workers would get raises this year has sparked confusion and resentment among employees.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that state lawmakers approved a budget in June that gives some employees their first pay raise in several years.

The method leaves out employees who have received raises under separate contracts and divides the rest into two categories.

Workers who’ve been employed over five years and haven’t had a raise since at least 2012 were to get a 5 percent raise.

Those who’ve been on the job less than five years would get a 2.5 percent raise.

University of Kansas employee Sara Vancil is excluded from the raise.

She says it’s “kind of a slap in the face to longer-serving workers.”

