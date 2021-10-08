Kansas Employment Forecast Shows Modest Growth

Wichita State University’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research has released updated Kansas, Wichita, Kansas City, and Topeka Employment Forecasts.
In 2022, Kansas’s total nonfarm employment is forecast to increase by 13,401 jobs, with a projected growth rate of 1 percent.
The fastest statewide growth is projected to be in the service sectors, which are forecast to expand 1.3 percent.
The production sectors are expected to grow 1 percent.
The trade, transportation, and utilities sector is projected to grow at a 0.8 percent rate, while government sector employment is predicted to increase by 0.2 percent.
Wichita’s total nonfarm employment is projected to expand by 1.1 percent.
Kansas City’s total nonfarm employment has a projected growth rate of 1.5 percent.
Topeka’s total nonfarm employment is forecast to increase 1.2 percent.