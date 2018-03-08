WIBW News Now!

Kansas ex-police officer takes plea deal in sexual assault charge

by on March 8, 2018 at 1:54 PM (5 hours ago)

A former police officer in southeast Kansas has pleaded no contest to charges of sexually assaulting a woman he arrested during a domestic disturbance.

The Joplin Globe reports that 22-year-old Jessie Davis took a plea bargain on Tuesday in Crawford County District Court.

Davis surrendered himself to authorities last year on charges of aggravated sexual battery and official misconduct after a Crawford County Sheriff’s Department investigation.  He was later fired from the Pittsburg Police Department.

County attorney John Gutierrez says Davis will likely be placed on probation for two years and will not have to register as a sex offender if the court follows the plea agreement.

The woman who says she was groped in Davis’ patrol car filed a lawsuit last month alleging her civil rights were violated.

