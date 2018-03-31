Kansas Falls To Villanova In Final Four 95-79

The season is over for the Kansas Jayhawks after they lost to the Villanova Wildcats in the Final Four 95-79 on Saturday night in San Antonio, Texas.

Kansas relished the role of the underdog throughout the year, including in its Elite Eight win over Duke last weekend. Coach Bill Self and his team were in a similar situation again in the national semifinal, a five-point underdog to one of the biggest favorites to win this year’s national championship.

This time around Kansas didn’t have the magic to overcome the odds.

At the risk of using grotesque imagery, the first half was a bludgeoning committed by Villanova. The Wildcats set a record for the most three pointers hit in a Final Four game in the first half alone with 13 of them, making half of their attempts.

What arguably made matters worse from the Kansas perspective is that its defensive effort wasn’t terrible. After allowing several open three-point attempts early, the Jayhawks started contesting shots more. They even went to a 2-3 zone to try to quell the run.

It didn’t work for long.

“When they got up 9-2, I think we’d got up 9-2 called timeout, I thought we’re OK, but we need a couple of good possessions fast,” Self said. “And then I don’t know what it went to right after that. But then it gets to 22-4 and it’s like, ‘oh, my gosh,’ we’re seven minutes in and this thing is … we’re going to have to play just about perfect to get back.”

KU went into the break with 32 points but a stunningly low number of attempts from deep. Senior guard Devonte’ Graham and redshirt-sophomore guard Malik Newman each made one attempt from long range, the only two makes out of six tries.

Three pointers were again the story in the second half, notably Villanova’s unconscious shooting. On their second possession of the second period, the Wildcats’ Eric Paschall was forced to heave a three-point attempt from well beyond the arc and he still knocked it down. It was something of a microcosm of the entire game.

Graham, to his credit, made a handful of shots, but the Jayhawks as a whole struggled to get in any rhythm on either end. KU shot just 45.2 percent from the field for the game and 33.3 percent from downtown, and couldn’t muster enough momentum to cut the lead as the game went down the stretch.

Down 15, Kansas scored on five straight possessions, which put them down 17. — Mike Jensen (@jensenoffcampus) April 1, 2018

“We had performed at a pretty high level and our margin for error is not as great as what it has been in some of our past years,” Self said. “And the kids laid it out there and it seemed to catch up to us today in large part because Villanova was so good.”

Villanova’s hot shooting and superior defensive, at least in terms of not giving Kansas many open looks from deep, were the death knells for the Jayhawks’ season.

Graham finished his final college game with a team-high 23 points. Self called a timeout with under a minute remaining in the game to allow the senior class, including Graham, to walk off the court one last time.

“I just knew it was my last time coming off the court in a Kansas uniform and just got really emotional,” Graham said. “But it has been a great ride, great journey. These last four years have been a blessing. And I just got really emotional.”

Newman, who was arguably the best player in the tournament entering the Final Four, scored 21 points in the loss.

“I thought we were stagnant on offense, so it gave them a better chance to go at us,” Newman said. “We didn’t move the ball; bodies wasn’t moving. So they were just kind of guarding areas. And when you play a good defensive team like Villanova, you definitely have to move and get the ball moving.”

Paschall was the star of the game for Villanova, scoring a game-high 24 points including an 4-of-5 performance from three-point range.

With the loss, the season is over for Kansas. Regardless of a blowout in the national semifinal, it was a banner-hanging-worthy season for the Jayhawks, who reached their third Final Four under Self.

Saturday night was also the last game for Graham and Mykhailiuk in a Kansas uniform, as well as several others on the roster potentially, pending offseason decisions. It’s a roster that will stick with Kansas fans, however, especially Graham’s performance throughout the year, one that earned him multiple national player of the year nominations and the Big 12 Player of the Year award.

“The coaching staff, all the friends you make and the fan base is amazing,” Graham said. “And just waking up in our dorm and being able to walk over to the Fieldhouse and shooting and practices. Man, just everything I’m going to miss for real.”

Hear from Bill Self, the Jayhawks and Villanova after Saturday’s Final Four contest:

Bill Self, Devonte’ Graham & Malik Newman

Villanova’s Jay Wright, Eric Paschall, Omari Spellman & Jalen Brunson

Svi Mykhailiuk

Udoka Azubuike

Mitch Lightfoot

Silvio de Sousa