Kansas farmer prepares for sunflower field to bloom

An eastern Kansas farmer is hoping to attract visitors to his sunflower plot over Labor Day weekend.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that George Hunsinger has a 6-acre plot of sunflowers in Lawrence. The field attracted about 200 visitors in its first season last year.

The field has gray mammoth sunflowers growing up to 12 feet tall, and Peredovik sunflowers growing up to 6 feet tall.

Hunsinger says the mammoth sunflowers should be in full bloom by Labor Day weekend. Visitors are welcome to photograph the flowers for free and can take

home a bloom for a suggested donation of $1 per flower.

Hunsinger says the sunflower plot is mostly a hobby and that he focuses on rotating corn and soybean crops on his more than 300-acres of land.