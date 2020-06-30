      Breaking News
Kansas Farmers Plant Less Corn and More Soybeans and Sorghum

Jun 30, 2020 @ 3:41pm
Kansas producers planted 6.10 million acres of corn for all purposes, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This is down 5% from last year. Of the total acres, 96% were planted with biotechnology varieties, up 1 percentage point from 2019. Area to be harvested for grain is estimated at 5.75 million acres, down 4% from a year ago.

Soybean planted acreage is estimated at a record high 5.30 million acres, up 16% from last year. Of these, 97% were planted with genetically modified, herbicide resistant seed, up 2 percentage points from 2019. Producers expect to harvest a record high 5.25 million acres, up 17% from a year ago.

Sorghum planted for all purposes is estimated at 2.75 million acres, up 6% from the previous year. Area to be harvested for grain is estimated at 2.55 million acres, up 6% from last year. Oil sunflower planted area is estimated at 50,000 acres, up 35% from last year. Harvested area is estimated at 47,000 acres, up 47% from a year ago. Non-oil sunflower planted area is estimated at 20,000 acres, up 150% from the previous year. Harvested area is estimated at 18,000 acres, up 147% from the previous year.

Oats planted for all purposes is estimated at 145,000 acres, up 21% from last year. Area to be harvested for grain is estimated at 35,000 acres, up 94% from last year.

Barley producers planted 15,000 acres, up 7% from last year. Area to be harvested for grain is estimated at 10,000 acres, up 150% from a year ago.

Alfalfa acreage to be harvested for dry hay is estimated at 530,000 acres, down 16% from last year. Other hay acreage to be cut for dry hay is estimated at 2.20 million acres, up 33% from a year ago.

Cotton acreage planted is estimated at a record high 195,000 acres, up 11% from last year.

Winter wheat planted in the fall of 2019 totaled 6.70 million acres, down 3% from the previous year. Harvested area is expected to total 6.40 million acres, down 2% from last year. Canola acres planted are 5,000, down 83% from last year. Area to be harvested is estimated at 4,000 acres, down 79% from the previous year.

The estimates of planted and harvested acreages in this news release are based primarily on surveys conducted during the first two weeks of June.

 

Source: National Agricultural Statistics Service

