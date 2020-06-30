Kansas Farmers Plant Less Corn and More Soybeans and Sorghum
Photo Courtesy of KState Extension
Kansas producers planted 6.10 million acres of corn for all purposes, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This is down 5% from last year. Of the total acres, 96% were planted with biotechnology varieties, up 1 percentage point from 2019. Area to be harvested for grain is estimated at 5.75 million acres, down 4% from a year ago.
Soybean planted acreage is estimated at a record high 5.30 million acres, up 16% from last year. Of these, 97% were planted with genetically modified, herbicide resistant seed, up 2 percentage points from 2019. Producers expect to harvest a record high 5.25 million acres, up 17% from a year ago.
Sorghum planted for all purposes is estimated at 2.75 million acres, up 6% from the previous year. Area to be harvested for grain is estimated at 2.55 million acres, up 6% from last year. Oil sunflower planted area is estimated at 50,000 acres, up 35% from last year. Harvested area is estimated at 47,000 acres, up 47% from a year ago. Non-oil sunflower planted area is estimated at 20,000 acres, up 150% from the previous year. Harvested area is estimated at 18,000 acres, up 147% from the previous year.
Oats planted for all purposes is estimated at 145,000 acres, up 21% from last year. Area to be harvested for grain is estimated at 35,000 acres, up 94% from last year.
Barley producers planted 15,000 acres, up 7% from last year. Area to be harvested for grain is estimated at 10,000 acres, up 150% from a year ago.
Alfalfa acreage to be harvested for dry hay is estimated at 530,000 acres, down 16% from last year. Other hay acreage to be cut for dry hay is estimated at 2.20 million acres, up 33% from a year ago.
Cotton acreage planted is estimated at a record high 195,000 acres, up 11% from last year.
Winter wheat planted in the fall of 2019 totaled 6.70 million acres, down 3% from the previous year. Harvested area is expected to total 6.40 million acres, down 2% from last year. Canola acres planted are 5,000, down 83% from last year. Area to be harvested is estimated at 4,000 acres, down 79% from the previous year.
The estimates of planted and harvested acreages in this news release are based primarily on surveys conducted during the first two weeks of June.
Source: National Agricultural Statistics Service