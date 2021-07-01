Kansas Farmers Will Plant Less Corn And Soybeans But Increase Sorghum Planting

Kansas producers planted 5.80 million acres of corn forall purposes, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This is down 5% from last year. Of the total acres, 93% were planted with biotechnology varieties, down 3 percentage points from 2020. Area to be harvested for grain is estimated at 5.40 million acres,
down 6% from a year ago.
Soybean planted acreage is estimated at 4.60 million acres, down 3% from last year. Of these, 96% were planted with genetically modified, herbicide resistant seed, down 1 percentage point from 2020. Producers expect to harvest 4.55 million acres, down 3% from a year ago.
Sorghum planted for all purposes is estimated at 3.20 million acres, up 7% from the previous year. Area to be harvested for grain is estimated at 3.00 million acres, up 7% from last year.
Oil sunflower planted area is estimated at 44,000 acres, down 19% from last year. Harvestedarea is estimated at 42,000 acres, down 19% from a year ago. Non-oil sunflower planted area is estimated at 11,000 acres, down 42% from the previous year. Harvested area is estimated at 10,000 acres, down 44% from the previous year.
Oats planted for all purposes is estimated at 100,000 acres, down 29% from last year. Area to be harvested for grain is estimated at 23,000 acres, up 44% from last year.
Barley producers planted 14,000 acres, down 13% from last year. Area to be harvested for grain is estimated at 5,000 acres, down 17% from a year ago.
Alfalfa acreage to be harvested for dry hay is estimated at 590,000 acres, up 9% from last year. Other hay acreage to be cut for dry hay is estimated at 1.75 million acres, down 15% from a year ago.
Cotton acreage planted is estimated at 120,000 acres, down 38% from last year.
Winter wheat planted in the fall of 2020 totaled 7.30 million acres, up 11% from the previous year. Harvested area is expected to total 6.90 million acres, up 10% from last year.
Canola acres planted are 7,000, up 40% from last year. Area to be harvested is estimated at 5,000 acres, up 67% from the previous year.
The estimates of planted and harvested acreages in this news release are based primarily on surveys conducted during the first two weeks of June.
Source: Natonal Agricultural Statistics Service