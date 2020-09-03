Kansas FFA Chapters Field 11 National Finalist Projects

Sixteen Kansas FFA members will find out next month if they’re a national champion.
The National FFA Organization announced Tuesday the national finalists for their proficiency awards. Two members of the Labette County chapter are leading the way. Lucas Falkenstien is one of the four finalists in Goat Production, while Cadence Wheeler is a finalist in Outdoor Recreation. Leah Mailand of Paola is a finalist in Veterinary Science, and Brenden Meek of Spring Hill will represent the state in Ag Mechanics Repair and Maintenance Entrepreneurship. The four join Washington County’s Ryan Stewart, who was announced last month as a finalist for the American Star in Agricultural Placement.
Seven Science Fair projects from Kansas earned National Finalist honors. Five of the projects are from Junction City. Chase Ahlers and Alexus Messer are presenting in Food Products and Processing Systems, Division Six, while Elijah Schmidt has his project in Division Three. Jasmine Bruce and Juliauna Throckmorton are finalists in Plant Systems, Division Four. Junction City will have two projects in Social Systems, with Angel Horne and Madison Jacobs in Division Four, and Ashlynn Shea competing in Division Five. A pair of Beloit FFA members, Addison Emmot and Madilyn Shaffer, will present their project in Animal Systems, Division Four. And Allie Linhart and Karlee Godfrey of the Mission Valley chapter will take part in Power, Structural and Technical Systems, Division Six.
FFA has also announced finalists for their National Chapter Awards, including a chapter from Kansas. The Udall chapter is a finalist for the Premier Chapter Award for Growing Leaders, recognizing their “Maze Runner” activity.
Winners will be unveiled during the 93rd National FFA Convention, which will take place virtually October 27th through 29th.
Several FFA members from the state also learned about their national ratings Tuesday, including:
GOLD
Brandt Bolte, Beloit – Wildlife Production
William Blythe, Mission Valley – Swine Production (Entrepreneurship)
Taylor Dieball, Inman – Beef Production (Entrepreneurship)
Garner Grauerholz, Beloit – Grain Production
Derek Larison, Riverton – Landscape Management
Megan Newlon, Hugoton – Equine Science (Entrepreneurship)
Jackson Russell, Labette County – Specialty Animal Production
SILVER
Casen Barker, Iola – Turf Grass Management
Walker Corle, Elk Valley – Ag Sales (Placement)
Lauren Gatz, Sabetha – Ag Services
Hannah Graybill, Labette County – Ag Education
Blake Herrick, Prairie View – Beef Production (Placement)
Nathan Holz, Wamego – Fiber and/or Crop Production
Kylar Lee, Burlington – Sheep Production
Hunter McCurdy, West Franklin – Ag Mechanics Repair & Maintenance (Pllacement)
Kylie March, Labette County – Diversified Crop Production (Placement)
Aaron Maxwell, Paola – Swine Production (Placement)
Alexus Messer, Junction City – Agriscience Research (Integrated Systems)
Jerilyn Nelson, Jackson Heights – Small Animal Production
Brody Nemecek, Iola – Diversified Livestock Production
Austin Simon, Renwick – Ag Mechanics Design & Fabrication
Coy Stamm, Washington County – Forage Production
Brook Staten, Blue Valley – Equine Science (Placement)
BRONZE
Katrina Ball, Republic County – Dairy Production (Entrepreneurship)
Jacob Bell, Hugoton – Poultry Production
Jill Buck, Jackson Heights – Ag Processing
Will Glotzbach, Wabaunsee – Diversified Ag Production
Curtis Hansen, Republic County – Diversified Crop Production (Entrepreneurship)
Morgan Montgomery, Arkansas City – Nursery Operations
Science Fair Entries
Donovan Bryant, Junction City – Food Products and Processing Systems, Division Five
Mikayla Dibben, Junction City – Social Systems, Division Three
Lauren Gatz and Camryn Wessel, Sabetha – Animal Systems, Division Six
Noah Goss, Ellsworth – Food Products and Processing Systems, Division One
Brandon Green, Spring Hill – Plant Systems, Division Five
Trinity Robbins and Karla Love, Junction City – Social Systems, Division Six
Lane Roberts, Chanute – Animal Systems, Division Five
Scott Sargent, Junction City – Power, Structural and Technical Systems, Division Five
Payton Walk, Greeley County – Animal Systems, Division Three