Kansas flu cases increasing, but it’s not too late to get a flu shot

Kansas is now experiencing regional influenza activity, with increased influenza cases in most regions of the state. Outbreaks in long-term

care facilities have been reported to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Four outbreaks have been identified so far

during the 2017-2018 season.

“It’s not too surprising this time of year,” said Amie Worthington, influenza surveillance coordinator for KDHE. “Typically, influenza season

peaks somewhere between December and February in Kansas. It is expected to start seeing more influenza this time of year.”

KDHE urges people to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their family members from the flu. While flu vaccine can vary in how well it

works, it is the best way to prevent flu illness.

“Symptoms for influenza will include fever, cough, sore throat and just general muscle aches,” said Worthington. “Any combination of those,

but fever is really the main symptom that you’re going to experience with flu.”

Untreated influenza can result in related complications.

“The most common complication we see is pneumonia,” said Worthington. “Some of those type of complications will require hospitalization.

Getting the vaccine will reduce your chance of that happening to you.”

The other important thing is if you do contract influenza, please stay home from work or school so that others do not become infected.