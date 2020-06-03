Kansas food plant shuts down after workers contract virus
A Topeka, Kansas food plant is shutting down after several workers tested positive for the coronavirus.
KSNT-TV reported the Reser’s Fine Foods plant closed Wednesday.
It will remain closed for two weeks while all employees get tested.
The plant makes prepared entrees and side dishes.
Reser’s didn’t specify how many employees have tested positive so far.
KSNW-TV reports that Sedgwick County is offering coronavirus testing to 1,600 random residents next week.
Residents who get a call from the health department will be offered testing regardless of whether they have symptoms of COVID-19. The goal is to track the virus’ spread.