Kansas gas higher, but still low, relative to other states

The average price of a gallon of gas in Kansas is $2.40 a gallon, that’s flat from last week, but up 23 percent from last year. It bears reminding, though, that as recently as 2014, gas was even higher at $2.85 a gallon at this point in the year and it was higher yet in the early 2000s.

“As people watch that kind of tick up, or see that change of percentage that’s a double digit change over last year’s price, it’s still good to keep in mind in that time frame you mentioned, we were looking at $3, $3.50,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “It’s still in a pretty good place.”

Demand for gasoline is still strong.

“Between mild weather and just the opportunity to get out,” said Haugh. “That’s not really impacting driving right now. Everybody’s just getting on the road more and driving more miles than they have in the past and keeping that demand up.”

Gasoline inventories in the Great Lakes and Central region are at their lowest level since mid-November of 2014, which means the market could be more volatile in the short term, as well.

“We had a pretty good stockpile going even into the summer,” said Haugh. “Then, we had the changeover for winter blend. We have now started to sort of reach into that stockpile. They are drawing down the amount that they have been holding back. We’ll have much more reliance on everything working the way it should, because it will have a quicker impact, should something go wrong.”

Kansas still has the 12th lowest state gas price average in the United States this week.