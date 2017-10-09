Kansas gas prices continue to fall

Multiple factors, including the change from summer to winter fuel blends have contributed to lower gas prices in Kansas and an expert believes they haven’t hit bottom yet.

“There’s that and there’s also, you know, the demand, for this time of year will start going down a little bit, too,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “I think that will make a big difference. Of course, if we have a steady demand still, through the winter months, because we have a mild winter, that could impact some of that.”

Gas prices in Kansas have fallen to their lowest level since Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas in late August. Kansas’ $2.30 average pump price this week is four cents lower than a week ago and down 19 cents per gallon from the $2.49 registered on Sept. 5, 2017. This is the fifth consecutive Monday with a lower average gas price in the Sunflower State. It looks like American fuel consumers dodged a bullet with Nate’s limited impact in the Gulf, as well.

“Even though they shut things down as a preemptive thing, it doesn’t look like they sustained any damage,” said Haugh. “They’re going to be back on line very quickly. We probably shouldn’t see any impact from that.”

AAA Kansas reports that Wichita, with $2.26 a gallon pump prices ranks as the 24th lowest metro area in the nation, while Topeka at $2.28 a gallon at 33rd lowest.

“I anticipate that we’ll see a few more cents going down leading into winter,” Haugh said.

Today’s national gas price average is $2.49, which is 18 cents cheaper than a month ago.