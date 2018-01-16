Kansas gas prices going up as demand fails to go down

Kansas motorists are paying a lot more at the gas pumps this week. The average gas price across the state rose to $2.37/gallon, a nine-cent increase in the past week. The higher prices continue to buck the usual winter trend of decreasing prices at the gas pumps.

“Nobody likes to watch that number go up at the pump,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “A lot of it is, the demand right now has not gone down. With the last couple of days of weather we’ve had around here, that will decrease demand a little bit.”

Of the 10 Kansas cities regularly highlighted by AAA Kansas, all saw gas price increases this week, with the largest rise occurring in Lawrence at 16 cents a gallon.

“When you’ve still got a lot of people using this resource, when typically, this time of year, you see demand fall a little bit, it definitely is going to drive that price up,” said Haugh.

Even though Kansas gas prices are higher, they are still low relative to most of the country.

“We’re still 13th cheapest in the country,” said Haugh. “That’s a pretty good mark still to be at.”

Nationwide, the average gas price rose four cents to $2.53/gallon, after registering at $2.49 the last two Mondays. The $2.49 average pump price was the highest at the start of a year since 2014.