Kansas gas prices still ‘creeping up’, expert says

Kansas gas prices continue to increase.

“We saw a little bit of a jump about a week ago,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “Then, it sort of retreated just a hair and now it’s back up again. Certainly, in the Topeka and Kansas City, Kansas area, we’ve seen those increases. They just keep creeping up.

The Shawnee County average is $2.42 a gallon, with Wyandotte County at $2.46. Those prices are due to continued strong demand.

“That’s dinging in on the inventory,” said Haugh. “That is having an effect on what we’ve got, so to speak, sitting in the closet waiting for us. It’s definitely going to have an effect on the price.”

If conditions don’t change, prices could continue to slowly rise.

“We might see a little bit more of that creep up, just with it being winter,” said Haugh. “Hopefully, we don’t have any disruptions with crazy snowstorms or anything like that coming up. It’s probably going to go up a little bit. We did not get to really revel in the drop that usually happens around January, just because the demand has been so high, still.”

The Kansas state average is $2.44 a gallon.