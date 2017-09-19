Kansas gas prices still headed downward

Kansas gas prices are the sixth-lowest in the country this week.

“Some of those refineries and pipelines weren’t maybe affected by the hurricane as much as anticipated,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “I think things are ramping up rather quickly and getting back to their normal production.”

The current Atlantic tropical storm and hurricane activity does not look to slow relevant production at this point.

“So far, it looks like those paths are either staying out in the ocean, which is good for everybody, or coming up that eastern seaboard side,” said Haugh. “They’re not hitting that gulf coast area that would affect us.”

Barring further production outages, prices should continue slipping downward.

“I don’t know that we are going to see big, large drops like we did this week,” said Haugh. “They should return somewhat similar to what they were before the hurricane.”

A further reduction is also anticipated due to the change from summer to winter fuel blends in the next few weeks.