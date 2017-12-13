Kansas gets C on personal finance teaching report card

High schools in the state of Kansas earned a C this week for teaching personal finance. The grade was in “Is Your State Making the Grade? The 2017 Report Card on State Efforts to Improve Financial Literacy in High Schools.”

The report card, prepared by Champlain College’s Center for Financial Literacy, grades each of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia on how well their high schools teach personal finance. The 2017 report card is the third done by the center, with previous reports cards in 2015 and 2013.

Kansas joins Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon and Washington in receiving a C grade. Missouri, Tennessee and Virginia earned an A grade, and Utah was the only state to receive an A+.

“States that got an A require students to take a standalone personal finance course that’s equal to one semester, or half of an academic year,” said John Pelletier, director of the Champlain College Center for Financial Literacy. “That works out to about 60 hours, sitting in a chair in a classroom, learning about personal finance.”

Kansas got only a C and it’s because the state’s requirements aren’t specific enough.

“In Kansas, you require concepts of personal finance be included in economic standards,” said Pelletier. “A specific course isn’t identified as the delivery mechanism, but they basically say that within social studies, we expect you to teach economics and within economics, we’ve identified seven high-level educational strands of information, one of which is personal finance.”

The reason why teaching personal finance in school is vital is because most adults haven’t learned it.

“Only one out of five adults say, yeah, somebody offered me that and I did it,” said Pelletier. “That means 80 percent of adults have had no formal training in personal finance.”

Because they likely don’t know the skills themselves, parents are reluctant to try to teach them.

“Parents are uncomfortable talking to their kids about money,” said Pelletier. “One survey done awhile back by the Schwab corporation of teens and parents found that parents are nearly as uncomfortable talking to their kids about money as they are about sex.”

The requirement in Kansas is fairly modest, at most. Pelletier wishes that parents would be honest with their kids about their own money mistakes, but failing that, he’d like to see more schools take up the topic in the classroom.