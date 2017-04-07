WIBW News Now!

Kansas to give parents more say in children’s critical care

by on April 7, 2017 at 4:00 PM (3 hours ago)

Kansas is taking steps to give parents of critically ill or disabled children more control over medical decisions about whether those children receive care to prolong their lives.

Supporters of a bill signed into law Friday by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback hope it becomes a model for other states. The new law takes effect July 1.

The law will prevent hospitals and physicians from instituting do-not-resuscitate orders or similar directives if one of the child’s parents objects. A parent will be able to go to court to prevent a violation of the law.

Health care providers also will be required if parents ask to disclose their policies on when treatment is considered futile.

The law was prompted by cases in multiple states, including Missouri and North Carolina.

