Kansas GOP Expands Supermajority
Republicans retained their supermajority hold over the Kansas House and Senate, handing a crushing defeat to the Democratic Party despite record turnout and fundraising.
The Reflector reports races for the Kansas Legislature could influence other elections for years to come with redistricting on the docket for the next batch of legislators.
Republicans have held a supermajority in the Kansas House for a decade, and in the Kansas Senate for even longer.
If results hold, Republicans will be able to override any vetoes made by Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat elected in 2018.
The Democratic Party’s easiest path to avoid this scenario was to flip one seat in the 125-member Kansas House.
Flipping three seats in the 40-member Senate would have also done the trick.
Results so far indicate Democrats won’t just fall short of that goal, they may lose seats.
Republicans gained two seats in the state House, and one seat in the Senate.