Kansas GOP Legislators Work Toward Special Session

Republican lawmakers in Kansas are pushing to enact new state laws before Thanksgiving to protect workers financially if they refuse to comply with federal mandates to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Top GOP legislative leaders called for lawmakers to have a special session to consider proposals making it easier for workers to claim religious exemptions from vaccine mandates, and providing unemployment benefits to workers who are fired for refusing to get inoculated.
Both proposals come in response to vaccine mandates announced by President Joe Biden.
Democratic Governor Laura Kelly last week went public with her opposition to the Democratic president’s mandates, but she also said she didn’t think a special session is warranted.
Lawmakers can force one if two-thirds of them sign a petition.
Lawmakers are not currently scheduled to reconvene until January.
Senate President Ty Masterson suggested starting a special session three days before Thanksgiving.