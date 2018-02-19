WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


33°F
Overcast
Feels Like 25°
Winds NW 10 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Thunderstorm64°
31°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of Rain37°
16°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy36°
25°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Ice Pellets38°
30°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of Rain45°
32°

Kansas GOP state committee votes to ‘oppose all efforts to validate’ transgender identity

by on February 19, 2018 at 12:15 PM (5 hours ago)

The Kansas Republican Party has voted to oppose all efforts to validate transgender identity.

The party’s state committee endorsed the statement after a debate on human sexuality at the party’s annual meeting during the weekend.

The resolution says God’s design for gender is determined by biological sex and not by self-perception. It opposes surgical or hormonal efforts to alter a person’s body to conform with gender identity.

Eric Teetsel, president of the Family Policy Alliance of Kansas, sponsored the statement. He says the resolution was prompted by love and noted it recognizes the dignity of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people.

The Wichita Eagle reports that LGBT advocates criticized the resolution. Equality Kansas director Tom Witt called it an undignified and crass assault and a cheap election year attack.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.