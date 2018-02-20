WIBW News Now!

Kansas GOP votes to oppose validating transgender identity

by on February 20, 2018 at 2:24 PM (3 hours ago)

The Kansas Republican Party has voted to oppose all efforts to validate transgender identity.

The party’s state committee endorsed the statement after a debate on human sexuality at the party’s annual meeting during the weekend.  The resolution says God’s design for gender is determined by biological sex and not by self-perception.  It opposes surgical or hormonal efforts to alter a person’s body to conform with gender identity.

Eric Teetsel, president of the Family Policy Alliance of Kansas, sponsored the statement.  He says the resolution was prompted by love and noted it recognizes the dignity of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people.

The Wichita Eagle reports that LGBT advocates criticized the resolution.  Equality Kansas director Tom Witt called it an undignified and crass assault and a cheap election year attack.

