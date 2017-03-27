Kansas governor critical of Medicaid expansion

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback has stopped short of saying that he would veto a bill to expand the Medicaid program in Kansas.

But Brownback spokeswoman Melika Willoughby said Monday in an email that that it would be irresponsible to “expand ObamaCare when the program is in a death spiral.”

The 2010 overhaul of the U.S. health care system championed by former President Barack Obama encouraged states to expand their Medicaid programs by promising to pay most of the cost.

The Senate was debating a measure that would expand Medicaid to as many as 180,000 additional poor adults.

Brownback said in a letter with other GOP governors to congressional leaders last week that expanding Medicaid under Obama’s policies moved the program away from its “core mission” of helping the truly vulnerable.