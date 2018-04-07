Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer issues Saturday statement on school funding

In light of the stalled negotiations in the K-12 conference committee, Governor Colyer today called on the legislature to send a 5-year $500 million school finance plan to his desk before they leave Topeka for the April recess.

Governor Colyer released the following statement:

“I call on the legislature to pass a 5-year $500 million school finance plan before they leave Topeka today. With strong fiscal leadership, $500 million is affordable and sustainable without a tax increase on Kansas families. The plan must also address the equity deficiencies cited by the Kansas Supreme Court and target specific improvements in student achievement.

“The time to act is now. Kansas students, teachers, and families need to know their schools will remain open and be funded adequately and equitably. As I learned when I worked for Ronald Reagan: ‘It can be done.’

The Kansas House is set to take up the bill in a Senate shell this morning in an effort to give them something they can concur with. This story will be updated as developments warrant.