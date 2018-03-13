Kansas Governor praises Pompeo pick

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer had lots of praise for former Kansas Congressman and current CIA Director Mike Pompeo’s nomination to be Secretary of State.

“He’s the perfect person to do this,” said Colyer. “I’ve known Mike Pompeo for a very long time. He not only was a West Pointer and also a Harvard Law School grad, but this is a guy who was really in the Fulda Gap during the Cold War and he understands international relations very well. He has the best interests of the United States…he’s the perfect guy for the job.”

When asked by AP writer John Hanna about what kind of Secretary of State Pompeo would be, he followed Hanna’s lead and looked toward the Truman administration.

“I think he is more in the model of somebody like Dean Acheson,” said Colyer. “He is somebody who thinks strategically, looks at the best interests of the United States and is willing to consider all things. I think he brings everything to the table. He has great experience, and I think it’s important to have his experience as a legislator, as well. Those relationships are very important.”

Colyer put it in a nutshell.

“I think Mike Pompeo has a sophisticated idea about how the international world works,” Colyer said. “He has 20 years of experience on the front line.”

Should Pompeo be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, he would be the first Kansan to serve in the post of Secretary of State.