Kansas Governor Proclaims October 2018 Domestic Violence Awareness Month

On October 1, 2018, Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer proclaimed October 2018 Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Kansas.

Eight members of KCSDV’s staff, as well as one employee of a KCSDV coalition member program, were present at the Governor’s Office Monday as Gov. Colyer signed the proclamation, making the 2018 awareness month officially recognized by the state.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) increases awareness about domestic violence. KCSDV’s mission is to prevent and eliminate sexual and domestic violence.

“Domestic violence is a widespread, preventable, public health problem, directly affecting at least 35 percent of all Kansans – and indirectly and directly affecting us all,” said KCSDV Executive Director Joyce Grover.

Domestic violence can be lethal: At least 12.8% of all homicides in Kansas in 2016 were domestic violence-related. Domestic violence is under-reported.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV) is KCSDV’s national leader for the awareness month.

NCADV published a DVAM #SurvivorSpeaks awareness campaign toolkit on the NCADV website for anyone to access and use.

Organizations and people across the U.S. and in cities and communities in Kansas are honoring DVAM. Visit KCSDV’s map of KCSDV coalition member programs on the KCSDV website at

kcsdv.org/find-help/in-kansas/dv-sa-services.html to access each KCSDV coalition member program’s website for support and to see what events may be happening near you.

Learn more about domestic violence and where to find help on KCSDV’s website at kcsdv.org.