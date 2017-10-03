Kansas governor: Schools decision ‘regrettable’

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback is calling a Kansas Supreme Court decision on school funding “yet another regrettable chapter in the never ending cycle of litigation” over education funding.
Brownback issued his statement Monday after the court rejected a school funding law enacted earlier this year.
The law phased in a $293 million increase in spending on schools over two years, and the court said the spending is inadequate to provide a suitable education for every child.
But Brownback said the court should not have substituted its judgment for the Legislature’s.