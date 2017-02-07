Kansas governor willing to mull education cuts

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback says he’s willing to consider budget-balancing proposals advanced by a Senate committee to cut spending on public schools and higher education.

The Senate Ways and Means Committee endorsed a bill Tuesday that would cut state aid to public schools by $128 million and funding for state universities by $23 million before June 30.

It’s part of a plan by the committee to erase a projected $320 million shortfall in the state’s current budget.

Brownback outlined accounting moves and internal government borrowing that would have avoided such immediate cuts. But Brownback told The Associated Press: “We’ll look at it.”

The full Senate plans to debate the spending cuts Thursday along with proposals to increase personal income taxes to help keep the budget balanced after June 30.