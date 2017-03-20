WIBW News Now!

Kansas grandmother of slain boy seeks home schooling reform

by on March 20, 2017 at 5:30 PM (3 hours ago)

The death of a woman’s 7-year-old grandson is propelling her to become an advocate for reform of home-schooling.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Judy Conway believes her grandson’s father and stepmother used home-schooling to prevent anyone from knowing how he was being treated.

Police found Adrian Jones’ remains in the pigsty at the family’s home in Kansas City, Kansas, in November 2015. Prior to his death, the boy had been kept in a shower stall, routinely beaten and starved.

His father is scheduled to go on trial next month.
Conway wants Kansas to adopt home-schooling requirements, including background checks for those registering for home-schooling and a flagging system for at-risk children.

Home schools are considered unaccredited private schools in Kansas, which has 30,438 registered unaccredited private schools.

