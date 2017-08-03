Kansas guide sentenced for violating hunting laws

The owner of a southeast Kansas hunting guide company pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation for violating state and federal hunting laws.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a news release that 35-year-old Josh Hedges, of Grenola, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act and

violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

He was sentenced to five years’ probation and ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution.

Hedges, owner of Eagle Head Outfitters, also will not be able to hunt, trap or guide for 12 years and agreed to divest himself of the company.

Hedges admitted his guides baited ponds for waterfowl, helped hunters exceed their daily bag limits and didn’t follow federal and state laws on tagging, processing or transporting birds.