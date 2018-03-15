WICHITA, KANSAS — From the moment the game was announced on Selection Sunday, the Kansas vs. Penn matchup was a focal point around the country. Penn was arguably one of the best 16 seeds ever, and Kansas doesn’t have a sterling reputation in the tournament, fair or not. In the end, the Jayhawks proved why they were one of the nation’s top seeds, beating the upset lover’s darling Quakers 76-60.

Both teams picked up wins in their respective conference tournaments, including Big 12 Tournament win without sophomore center Udoka Azubuike, who was sidelined with a sprained MCL. Despite three wins in three days without him, his potential absence remained a talking point and a theoretical hindrance for Kansas.

On the other side, Penn drew national attention for its Ivy League Tournament victory and its three-point defense this season. Kansas, of course, shoots the three as much and as prolifically as almost team in the country.

“I mean, it was in the back of our head, but it wasn’t the main focus,” sophomore guard Malik Newman said about the hype surrounding Penn. “We just wanted to come out, execute our scouting report and just go out and have fun, play hard.”

Penn opened up the game playing like they had something to prove, while Kansas couldn’t buy a bucket early. The Quakers hit their first three three-point shots, and built a 10-point lead at 21-11 with under seven minutes to go in the first half.

Then, as they have done to so many upset-minded teams, the Jayhawks made their run.

Kansas closed out the first half on a 22-5 run to take a seven-point lead at the break. The run was engineered by senior guard Devonte’ Graham, who put up monstrous numbers in the first period. He scored 19 points with five rebounds and three assists in the first half, all of which were team highs.

Azubuike made an appearance as well, coming off the bench for three minutes in which he recorded just one rebound, but his physical presence was a clear bonus for Kansas.

“We only had five to six minutes with [Azubuike], that’s the max we could have,” coach Bill Self said. “If you watched him, he didn’t move very well. And we would have put him in the second half if we would have needed to, but foul situations didn’t dictate that.”

While Kansas looked like it was getting into a rhythm for the long haul, Penn would not go away. Three pointer after three pointer kept the Quakers close early in the second half, cutting the lead to as little as four points with 11:23 to go on what was their fourth three pointer of the half.

Graham did all he could to keep Penn at arm’s length though, including drawing trips to the foul line, where he went 8-of-9 for the game. The charity stripe was a major factor in the game, benefiting Kansas and killing Penn. The Jayhawks shot 15-of-17 from the line, while the Quakers went just 5-of-14, including a 1-of-8 start.

In the end, Penn put up a fight but Kansas’s resilience and talent won out, giving KU the 16-point win.

“They run a good offense, and they got a lot of good, skilled players that know how to move and run the ball and just play real fundamental,” Graham said about Penn. “You gotta give them a lot of props. They played real well and real hard.”

Graham ended up with the game highs in points and assists with 29 and six, respectively. Junior guard Lagerald Vick added 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, while Newman and senior Svi Mykhailiuk each had 10.

Sophomore forward Mitch Lightfoot, who started down low for Kansas in place of Azubuike, had a game-high 11 rebounds along with nine points.

For as hot as the Quakers were to start each half shooting from downtown, they finished the game just 11-of-29 from three-point range. AJ Brodeur and Caleb Wood led Penn in scoring with 14 points each.

With Kansas stationed in Wichita, Kansas for the first round of the tournament, Jayhawks fans are far and away the most well-represented group in the sub-regional. Self said after the game that in some junctures in helps to have the relative home-court advantage.

“It’s definitely more positive than not positive, without question,” Self said. “But I don’t think it plays a huge role in certain segments of a game. But when you get rolling or you get on a little roll, it definitely gives you momentum, the fans do.”

Next up for Kansas is a matchup with the winner of the No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 North Carolina State, which is coming later on Thursday.

Listen here to hear from Bill Self and the Jayhawks after their 76-60 win over Penn in the NCAA Tournament first round: