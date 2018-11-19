Kansas has 8th cheapest gas in U.S., AAA says

Motorists in Kansas and across America can add cheaper gas prices to their list of things to be thankful for this Thanksgiving holiday.

“Kansas is now the 8th cheapest gas prices in the country,” said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. “We’re now an average of $2.36 a gallon. There are some places across the state that are even less than that.”

Gas prices are as low as $2.18 a gallon in Benton in Butler County and as high as $2.80 in Elkhart in Morton County.

“Supply and demand is the biggest factor,” said Steward. “Demand has typically been pretty low this time of year. That’s been the case this year. Another factor is a less-expensive winter blend gasolines hitting the market about this time of year every year.”

Even though gas is cheaper than it has been in awhile, a savvy motorist can do a few things as they prepare to drive to help them maximize their mileage.

“Properly inflating your tires is one good thing,” said Steward. “If you’re not sure where to find that proper tire pressure, it can be found on a sticker inside the doorjamb of your driver’s door or in your vehicle’s owner’s manual. Also, look at replacing your air filter or getting a tune-up. Just make sure that your car is running optimally.”

Also, if you stick to the speed limit and gradually work your way up to highway speed, you’ll save gas as compared to jackrabbit starts and driving faster than is posted.