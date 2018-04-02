Kansas has new app for renewing vehicle registrations

Kansas residents can now review their vehicle registrations on a smartphone or other mobile device.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Governor Jeff Colyer unveiled the “iKan” app in March. The app only offers vehicle registration renewals for now, but officials hope to add other services, including voter registration applications and access to birth certificates.

The app was developed by PayIt LLC, a company that creates digital platforms for customer transactions for governments. CEO John Thomson says the app was extensively tested in Shawnee County. Thomson says the data is secure from hackers. He says information won’t be sold or transferred to third parties.

People are charged $2 for each transaction. The state’s interim chief information technology officer, Donna Shelite, says that will go to the company.

