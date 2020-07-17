      Breaking News
Kansas has new record COVID-19 spike, 1,000+ cases in 2 days

Jul 17, 2020 @ 4:04pm

Kansas is reporting that it saw more than 1,000 new novel coronavirus cases in two days.

The new numbers Friday again gave the state its worst seven-day spike in newly reported cases since the pandemic began.

The state has seen a resurgence in cases since mid-June that has grown increasingly intense this month.

It’s prompted Gov. Laura Kelly to announce plans for delaying the reopening of public K-12 schools until after Labor Day.

The state health department said Kansas has had a total of 21,965 reported novel coronavirus cases, up 1,032 or 4.9% from Wednesday.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths remained at 299.

