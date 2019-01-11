Kansas Has New Secretary Of Agriculture

Citing his 38-year career with the Kansas Livestock Association (KLA), incoming governor Laura Kelly announced Mike Beam as her choice to lead the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

“Mike Beam has been a hard worker to improve Kansas,” Kelly said. “At this time, his experience and knowledge will be critical to rebuilding our state and making sure all communities can thrive.”

Beam is a senior vice president for KLA, livestock trade organization with more than 5,000 members throughout the state.

Beam has worked with the legislature for many years assisting farmers and ranchers in advancing their policy and public relations needs.

Presently, Beam serves as executive director of the Ranchland Trust of Kansas, accredited agricultural land trust affiliated with KLA.

“Mike is a respected leader in Kansas agriculture and uniquely qualified to provide guidance and innovation at the Department of Agriculture,” Kelly insisted.

“I look forward to working with Mike to grow our agricultural markets at home and abroad. Together, we can reenergize rural communities and our ag economy,” Kelly added.

Beam has been active in conservation efforts and business groups to improve Kansas. He is a charter member and past president of the Agribusiness Council of Kansas City.

Additionally, Beam has served several working groups on wildlife regulations, natural resource conservation, and ecotourism.

“I’m honored to be chosen by Governor-elect Kelly as her administration’s Secretary of Agriculture,” Beam said. “I’m inspired by their respect for Kansas’ farmers and ranchers and excited about their commitment to pursue rural economic development.”