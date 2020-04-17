Kansas Higher Education Providers Start Receiving CARE Funding
Federal COVID-19 checks have begun showing up in individual’s checking accounts, and now universities across the state are starting to receive funding from the CARES act.
Higher education institutions across the country were given a pool of $14 billion in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Some of that money is ready to be distributed to individual schools, which will then use the funds to provide emergency aid grants to students.
The funds given to colleges amount to $6.28 billion of the $14 billion pool.
Some of the funds allocated in Kansas include:
- KU receiving over $15 million.
- K-State got about 12-and-a-half million.
- Wichita State pulled in just over $8.7 million.
- Pitt State got $5.3 million
- Washburn, 4-and-a-half million
- Emporia State received about 3-and-a-half million
- and Fort Hays State, 2-and-a-half million.
Private universities, junior colleges, vo-tech schools, and trade schools also shared in the funds.
The full list is available at https://www2.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ope/allocationsforsection18004a1ofcaresact.pdf