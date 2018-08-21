Kansas Highway Patrol awarded accreditation by CALEA

Today the Kansas Highway Patrol was honored with a Certificate of Accreditation by The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

The agency was awarded accreditation at CALEA’s annual conference on July 28, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. CALEA Regional Program Manager Tim Baysinger was on hand in Topeka today to present the certificate to Patrol Superintendent, Colonel Mark Bruce.

“This accreditation comes after more than two years of work to get us to this place,” said Bruce. “We began the process in January of 2016, and it has taken efforts from all personnel, and much time to achieve this first-time accomplishment in the 80-plus year history of our agency.”

The Kansas Highway Patrol began the CALEA accreditation process in January of 2016. Accreditation assists in enhancing the Patrol’s public safety services by implementing the best business practices for law enforcement. This increases accountability within the agency and to the public we serve. Throughout the process, the agency had to address topics such as evidence procedures and training, among others; hosted tours of facilities and equipment; and hosted a public comment session. In March, the agency underwent an onsite assessment.

To gain accreditation, the Kansas Highway Patrol had to meet more than 181 state-of-the-art standards, which cover policy and procedure; administration; operations; and support services. The Kansas Highway Patrol is the 20th state patrol/police agency to receive accreditation from across the U.S. This is an accomplishment less than five percent of all law enforcement agencies nationwide receive. The Kansas Highway Patrol is one of only nine CALEA-accredited agencies across the state of Kansas. Once accreditation is attained, the agency will undergo annual audits and further onsite assessments to ensure compliance with CALEA’s standards.

“The Kansas Highway Patrol is dedicated to providing professional law enforcement services to the public and our public safety partners,” said Bruce. “CALEA holds agencies accountable to the highest standards in policing, which benefits the agency and most importantly, the citizens we serve.”

CALEA was created in 1979 as a credentialing authority. The purpose of CALEA is to improve delivery of public safety by: maintaining a body of standards, developed by public safety practitioners, covering up-to-date public safety initiatives; establishing and administering an accreditation process; and recognizing professional excellence. There are five steps to the CALEA process, which include: Enrollment; Self-Assessment; On-Site Assessment; Commission Review and Decision; and Maintaining Compliance and Reaccreditation.