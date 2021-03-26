Kansas Highway Patrol Says No Document Release on Legislator Stop
The Kansas Highway Patrol does not have a document it can make public on the arrest of a legislative leader on suspicion of driving under the influence and attempting to flee law enforcement, a patrol official says.
The patrol’s Capitol Police division arrested state Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop early March 16 on Interstate 70 near downtown Topeka after his SUV was reported traveling east in the highway’s westbound lanes.
The Wichita Republican was booked into jail, but a judge released him hours later, saying there was not sufficient evidence to support his arrest.
The patrol’s general counsel said the patrol is not required to file the front page of an offense report with basic information for alleged DUI incidents.
Other documents are investigation records that don’t have to be released under the Kansas Open Records Act, and the patrol is legally barred from releasing criminal history information.