Kansas Highway Patrol shares tips on avoiding vehicle crashes involving deer

The Kansas Highway Patrol has reported that October through December is the busiest time of year for vehicle crashes involving deer.

Trooper Tod Hileman from the KHP shared some tips on how to avoid colliding with a deer when driving. He says the best way to avoid deer is to stay aware and scan the road while driving, especially around dusk and dawn. He also said that some experts recommend honking when coming across a deer to scare them off the road. Driving with your bright lights when appropriate will help you spot a deer, and making sure to watch for the rest of the pack are also safety precautions to take.

“Even if you see one way down the road crossing in front of you that is not going to pose a threat to you, you still need to start slowing down and start scanning really hard to look for the rest of the friends or family that the deer might be with,” said Trooper Hileman.

When driving towards a deer, Trooper Hileman says it’s better to stay on course and risk hitting the deer rather than swerving out of the way.

“A lot of times what happens is they swerve into the path of where the deer is going and they’ll end up hitting them anyway,” said Hileman. “Also, it’s very dangerous because most people do swerve left and that puts them in the risk of oncoming traffic. They could possibly end up having a head-on collision.”

Trooper Hileman says that after hitting a deer, the safest solution is to stay in the car and call 911 or *47 which is the highway patrol number, as opposed to getting out of the car and trying to move the deer. He said that three fatalities occurred last year when people got out their vehicles just after hitting a deer and were then struck by another vehicle.

According to a motor vehicle crash summary, there were over 10 thousand statewide vehicle and deer crashes reported in 2016, with over 500 injuries and seven fatalities.