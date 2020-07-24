Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Cleared; Two Officers Let Go
An independent investigation into complaints of sexual harassment against Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Herman Jones found them to be unsubstantiated, the governor’s office says.
Governor Laura Kelly also announced leadership changes at Highway Patrol in which two troopers – Majors Scott Harrington and Josh Kellerman – are no longer employed with the agency after an investigation cleared Jones.
In response to a question about how the departures of the two troopers relate to the investigation, Highway Patrol spokesman Andy Dean said in an email that “their performance and leadership was unsatisfactory and did not meet the standards set by their superiors.”
He did not elaborate.
Harrington could not be reached for comment.
Kellerman sent The Associated Press a statement from the Kansas State Troopers Association that stated the two troopers had supported several female employees who filed complaints about the unwelcome contact from Jones and the hostile work environment at the Highway Patrol’s headquarters.
The Association said the decision to fire the two troopers will have a chilling effect on employees’ willingness to come forward with complaints.