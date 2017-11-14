Kansas Holds On To Beat Kentucky In The Champions Classic 65-61

In the nightcap of this year’s edition of the Champions Classic, the No. 4-ranked Kansas Jayhawks and No. 7-ranked Kentucky Wildcats engaged in a sloppy yet competitive 40 minutes, with the Jayhawks eventually holding on for 65-61 victory at the United Center in Chicago.

The two winningest programs in college basketball history, Kansas and Kentucky have met each season since the 2014-15 campaign, with each game sticking out for its own special reason. The 2014 matchup was a blowout of historic proportions in Kentucky’s favor.

One season later, the two went to overtime at Allen Fieldhouse, with KU pulling out the victory on the back of a 33-point performance by Wayne Selden Jr.

This past January, Kansas traveled to Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, and edged UK 79-73 in a matchup of top-five teams.

In this year’s edition of the rivalry, it was sophomore forward Udoka Azubuike who played the leading role in a team performance that required several Jayhawks to step up and make plays despite a holistically struggle-filled game.

Azubuike was 5-5 from the floor for 13 points, while also pulling in eight rebounds, but the most impressive part of his game didn’t show up on the stat sheet. Kentucky had matchup problems with Kansas’ only crucial big man, which helped him have a flawless shooting night.

Additionally, Azubuike was on the floor for a career-high 34 minutes, largely due to the fact that freshman forward Billy Preston was suspended again, this time due to a car accident on Saturday.

It was a dreadful shooting night for KU outside of Azubuike, as the other six Jayhawks who saw the floor shot just 30.1 percent for the game. Senior guard Svi Mykhailiuk led Kansas in scoring with 17 points. It was a night to forget for senior guard Devonte’ Graham, who was named to the Wooden Award watch list earlier on Tuesday, but he made a play when he most needed to; he hit two late free throws to finish with 11 points and ice the win.

After the game, Kansas coach Bill Self described the positives his team can take away from the game.

“What this game does is it gives you confidence but it makes you more aware of who you are,” Self said.

Freshman Kevin Knox led the way for the Wildcats in scoring with 20 points, while redshirt freshman Hamidou Diallo poured in 14.

Kansas will return to Allen Fieldhouse on Friday when it puts its 2-0 record on the line against the 3-0 South Dakota State Jackrabbits. That game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m.