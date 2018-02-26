Kansas Holds Off Texas On Senior Night 80-70

Senior night at Allen Fieldhouse is always an emotional night, and that was taken even further this year with an outright Big 12 championship on the line. The Kansas Jayhawks got out to a lead over the Texas Longhorns early and never looked back, even with a couple runs from Texas, clinching the Big 12 title outright with a 80-70 win.

For all of the impressive streaks Kansas is on under coach Bill Self and beyond, one which stands out the most is KU’s run of wins on senior night. Dating back to the mid-80s, the Jayhawks won 34 consecutive senior night games entering Monday’s contest.

The trio of Kansas seniors were ready to play and impressed in their final game at Allen Fieldhouse.

Guard Devonte’ Graham was his typical self, continuing his recent hot streak by finishing with 10 points, 11 assists and four rebounds. Guard Svi Mykhailiuk had a strong game as well, scoring 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

“It’s pretty cool to go out with a double-double,” Graham said.

Even walk-on Clay Young got to shine in his first-career start, making a crisp pass to sophomore center Udoka Azubuike for an easy dunk.

“The coolest part was just being out there for the tip,” Young said.

Post play was the deciding factor in the game, and Kansas held a dominant edge in that department. Before the game, it was announced that Texas center Mo Bamba didn’t make the trip to Lawrence due to injury. With Bamba out, it gave Kansas a distinct advantage in the paint.

The most obvious and asset for the Jayhawks down low was Azubuike, who had his way with Texas’s bigs. He finished with a game-high 20 points on 10-of-11 shooting with eight rebounds.

KU was 12 for 15 on dunks and layups in the first half. Longhorns definitely missing Bamba. — Matt Galloway (@themattgalloway) February 27, 2018

Overall, Kansas put together an impressively efficient offensive performance, shooting 60 percent from the floor and 44 percent from three-point range in the win.

Texas shot just 43 percent for the game and 32 percent from long range. Kerwin Roach II led the Longhorns in scoring with 18 points.

After the game, all three seniors gave their traditional senior speeches following the Big 12 trophy presentation. Graham and Mykhailiuk both got visibly emotional while speaking to the crowd.

“[I’ve] been trying not to cry all day thinking about what I was going to say for this speech,” Graham said. “At the end of the day, I’m just glad we got the W and won it outright.”

Self also got emotional during the senior festivities and spoke highly of his graduating group.

“This place means a lot to them,” Self said. “When you care so much and invest so much over time … and they love this place and this place has changed them.”

Kansas has one more game left in the regular season, a road game this Saturday against Oklahoma State. That game will tip off at 3:00 p.m.